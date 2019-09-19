Hawthorn Bancshares announces common stock repurchase program

The Board of Directors of Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK -1% ) has authorized the purchase of up to $5M market value of company's common stock, will be funded by cash generated through cash on hand, operations and other sources.

The Company intends to purchase its shares through broker dealers selected in compliance with applicable securities laws at prices for the common stock prevailing from time to time in NASDAQ’s National Market.

The repurchased shares will be held in treasury and may be used by the Company for general corporate purposes.