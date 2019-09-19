McDermott tacks on another 20% loss, capping two-day 71% plunge

McDermott (MDR -20.8% ) shares continue their free-fall, topping all NYSE decliners for a second straight day on fears that the company may be weighing a bankruptcy after reports that it hired Alix Partners as a turnaround consultant.

Shares are the most actively traded on major U.S.exchanges, with volume soaring to 65M shares vs. the 9.8M-share full-day average.

Citi analyst Andrew Kaplowitz says he does not know what has causing MDR to turn to AlixPartners, seeing a "wide range of possibilities with little visibility to near-term outcomes," but MDR has plenty of good assets that are saleable and customers have an incentive to see the company succeed.

But a working capital unwind is now a "legitimate risk," Kaplowitz says, adding it may be harder for MDR to win work at this point.