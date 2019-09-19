GrubHub -3.9% as Chanos says he's short

GrubHub (GRUB -3.9%) has legged down after Jim Chanos reveals that he's short the food-delivery company.
Speaking on CNBC, Chanos says the company makes almost nothing per order.
He's betting that fees will decline even as employee costs keep rising amid factors including California law changes: “We believe that this pressure is occurring at both ends of the spectrum for the delivery companies."
Shares are at a two-week low now; they're down 16.9% YTD but have fallen 54.5% over the past 12 months.
