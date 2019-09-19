BrainsWay announces CEO transition

BrainsWay (BWAY -4.6% ) announced the appointment of Dr. David Zacut, a co-founder of BrainsWay and its longtime Chairman of the Board, as interim CEO.

Yaacov Michlin resigned as Chief Executive Officer to pursue other business opportunities. Company intends to appoint a U.S. based CEO as Mr. Michlin’s successor.

“As our current sales and expected future revenue stream are primarily driven by the U.S., we believe the time is now right to recruit a U.S.-based CEO. We are confident that our business is well-positioned for continued growth,” commented Dr. David Zacut, Chairman and CEO.