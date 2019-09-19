Blackstone, Apollo may bid for Western Midstream stake - Bloomberg

The majority stake in Western Midstream Partners (WES) being sold by Occidental Petroleum (OXY +3.2% ) has attracted interest from Blackstone (BX +0.5% ) and Apollo Global Management (APO +0.7% ), among other P-E firms, Bloomberg reports.

OXY acquired a majority stake WES via its purchase of Anadarko Petroleum, which had formed the company to house its pipeline operations.

OXY is seeking to sell $10B-$15B in assets over the next two years to pay down debt; the company this week announced public offerings of its stakes in Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings for $652M in gross proceeds.