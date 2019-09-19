Drone deliveries to be put to the test

Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) and FedEx (NYSE:FDX) are partnering with Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) Wing drone business in a new test delivery program.

The program will see food and beverage, over-the-counter medications and other household items be eligible to be delivered by drones in Christiansburg, Virginia this October.

Christiansburg was selected as the test market as Wing has been working closely with nearby Virginia Tech in Blacksburg to test drone delivery as part of a DOT test program. Eligible customers in the Christiansburg area will have access to more than 100 products and six convenient "packs" via the Wing app that include many of Walgreens most sought-after products in store. The drone delivery option is said to meet use cases where customers may want health and wellness or food and beverage items immediately, but leaving home is not ideal.

Source: Press Release