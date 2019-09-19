Stocks trim gains after U.S.-China trade war re-emerges

Stocks gains fade after a report in state-backed Chinese media said that Trump adviser Michael Pillsbury warned that the U.S. is prepared to escalate the trade war if a deal isn't reached soon.
The Nasdaq, up 0.2%, had risen as much as 0.7% earlier; the S&P's 0.5% gain receded to +0.2%; the Dow rises 0.1% vs. its earlier 0.5% increase.
Among S&P 500 industry sectors, health care (+0.8%) and materials (+0.7%) lead the climb, while energy (-0.1%) and consumer staples (flat) trail the broader market.
The 10-year Treasury gains, pushing yield down almost 3 basis points to 1.772%; 2-year yield falls almost 2 bps to 1.742%.
Crude oil rises 0.7% to $58.49 per barrel.
Gold falls 0.6% to $1,507.30 per ounce.
The Dollar Index slips 0.2% to 98.32.
