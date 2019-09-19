Stocks trim gains after U.S.-China trade war re-emerges

Stocks gains fade after a report in state-backed Chinese media said that Trump adviser Michael Pillsbury warned that the U.S. is prepared to escalate the trade war if a deal isn't reached soon.

The Nasdaq, up 0.2% , had risen as much as 0.7% earlier; the S&P's 0.5% gain receded to +0.2% ; the Dow rises 0.1% vs. its earlier 0.5% increase.

Among S&P 500 industry sectors, health care ( +0.8% ) and materials (+0.7% ) lead the climb, while energy ( -0.1% ) and consumer staples (flat) trail the broader market.

The 10-year Treasury gains, pushing yield down almost 3 basis points to 1.772%; 2-year yield falls almost 2 bps to 1.742%.

Crude oil rises 0.7% to $58.49 per barrel.

Gold falls 0.6% to $1,507.30 per ounce.