Interest-rate strategists see Fed buying Treasurys after October meeting

U.S. interest-rate strategists expect the Fed to start secondary-market purchases of Treasurys after its Oct. 30 meeting to deal with the increase in repo-rate volatility, according to a compilation of strategist notes by Bloomberg First Word.

Purchases could occur earlier depending on how quarter-end funding shakes out.

Barclays's Joseph Abate says the Fed "might want to consider a one-time coupon pass" of ~$150B "to boost the level of bank reserves permanently."

Morgan Stanley's Matthew Hornbach notes that the decline in reserves of $100B-$125B in the past few days "is reason to believe that larger banks reduced the amount in repo intermediation that they were doing, which led to the spike in repo rates."

"The only way to permanently alleviate the funding stress is to rebuild the buffer of reserves in the system" by $100B-$150B and maintain the level via permanent open market operations, Hornbach adds.

NatWest's Blake Gwinn, though, wrote that Powell's comments indicate that the Fed "will be reluctant to provide support until they are essentially forced to by markets."