Tencent returns to $150M VIPKid investment - WSJ

WSJ sources say Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY,OTCPK:TCTZF) plans to make the investment, which comes weeks after reports the tech giant was pulling away on concerns about VIPKid's financials and Chinese regulations.

VIPKid has 70K teachers in the U.S., Canada, and elsewhere giving online English lessons to more than 600K children, who primarily live in China.

VIPKid originally planned to raise as much as $500M in the funding round with a $4.5B valuation, but the fundraising has taken longer than expected. The startup tells WSJ it believes it can still meet those goals.