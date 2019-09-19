Lung disease outbreak sends investors scrambling

Investors are reacting to the FDA and CDC warning once again on the risks of vaping as part of a teleconference on 530 cases of lung disease that are linked to electronic cigarettes.
It appears the additional focus on lung disease is even swaying sentiment on companies without a stake in vaping.
Decliners include Turning Points Brands (TPB -4.3%), British American Tobacco (BTI -0.7%), Universal (UVV -0.1%), Canopy Growth (CGC -5.9%), Cronos Group (CRON -4.8%), Aphria (APHA -1.3%) and Vector Group (VGR -3.3%).
Altria (NYSE:MO) is down 2.05%. but Philip Morris International (PM) is holding up pretty well.
