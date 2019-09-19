Solar names keep pushing higher; solar ETF hits three-year high

Enphase Energy (ENPH +8.8% ) resumes its recent strength alongside other solar names as the sector breaks out higher, with the Guggenheim Solar ETF (TAN +3.1% ) advancing to a new three-year high.

SEDG +8.3% , SPWR +5.2% , CSIQ +2.5% , FSLR +2.3% , TERP +1.9% , RUN +1.4% , JKS +1% , VSLR +0.6%.

ENPH said this morning that Sunpro Solar had installed as many ENPH-based solar systems in the last 12 months as it has since its founding in 2008; Sunpro Solar, a top rooftop solar provider for the Gulf Coast and Southeast regions, announced ENPH as its exclusive inverter supplier a year ago.