Solar names keep pushing higher; solar ETF hits three-year high

Enphase Energy (ENPH +8.8%) resumes its recent strength alongside other solar names as the sector breaks out higher, with the Guggenheim Solar ETF (TAN +3.1%) advancing to a new three-year high.
SEDG +8.3%, SPWR +5.2%, CSIQ +2.5%, FSLR +2.3%, TERP +1.9%, RUN +1.4%, JKS +1%, VSLR +0.6%.
ENPH said this morning that Sunpro Solar had installed as many ENPH-based solar systems in the last 12 months as it has since its founding in 2008; Sunpro Solar, a top rooftop solar provider for the Gulf Coast and Southeast regions, announced ENPH as its exclusive inverter supplier a year ago.
Now read: SolarEdge - Reaching New Heights »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox