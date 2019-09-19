U.S. Steel double downgraded to Sell equivalent at Macquarie

U.S. Steel (X -10% ) maintains sharp losses after guiding for a much larger than expected Q3 loss, citing lower scrap prices, a continuing deterioration of market conditions in Europe and anticipated weakness in its tubular segment.

In reaction, Macquarie analysts double downgraded X to Underperform from Outperform and slashed its stock price target to $9 from $18, expecting steel prices as well as the company's cash flow will remain under pressure in a weak pricing environment.

U.S. Steel could burn $1B-plus of cash unless the steel market supply demand dynamics significantly improve, and steel price momentum has reversed on lack of demand growth and the fact that scrap prices are expected to stay weak at the end of the year, Macquarie says.

X's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating all are Neutral or Hold.