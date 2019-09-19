Moody's positive on Fossil

Moody's assigns a Ba3 corporate family rating to Fossil (FOSL +0.2% ) and its proposed $200M senior secured term loan.

The ratings agency also assigns a speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-1, reflecting an expectation for very good liquidity. The ratings outlook is stable.

Moody's on Fossil: "The company has implemented business transformation efforts, leading to recent margin improvement and significant debt reduction. Financial leverage is moderate and liquidity is very good, supported by our expectation that the company will maintain a net cash position and consistent, positive free cash flow generation. These factors will allow the company to weather near-to-intermediate term challenges as is further executes it plan."