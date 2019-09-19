GE CEO Culp a 'star,' investor Peltz says

General Electric (GE +0.5% ) CEO Larry Culp is "a star [who] knows how to run a business. He is fantastic," activist investor Nelson Peltz gushed today at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha conference in New York.

Peltz said Culp's work on GE's board offered better sense of what was happening at the company so that he was more prepared for the problems awaiting him.

Peltz also said his Trian Fund made a "big mistake" by holding on to its GE stake too long; the firm bought a $2.5B stake in GE at $23/share in late 2015 and sold a third of the position when it climbed to $32, but "that was our big mistake. We should have sold three-thirds of our position."