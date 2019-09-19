EC's Juncker says 'we can have a deal' on Brexit; pound rises 0.5%

The British pound rises 0.5% against the U.S. dollar after European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker tells Sky News that he thinks "we can have a deal" on Brexit and that a no-deal split between the U.K. and EU would "have catastrophic consequences for at least a year."

Further, he said he's prepared to remove the Irish backstop from the deal as along as "alternative arrangements" are in place "that achieve the main objectives of the backstop."

Still, the EC is prepared for a no-deal, and "I hope Britain is prepared as well, he said.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXB) rises 0.5% and the iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) gains 0.6% .

