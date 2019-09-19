Shipping switch to IMO 2020 rules rattled by Saudi refinery outages

Refinery outages in Saudi Arabia following the attacks on its oil facilities could deal a blow to the shipping industry's preparations for January's major switch to cleaner marine fuel standards, Reuters reports.

The outage has pinched global supplies of diesel, which Saudi Arabia exports in large volumes, and Saudi will prioritize restoration of oil exports over refinery production, says Robert Campbell, head of global oil product markets at consultancy Energy Aspects, adding that the outages are "bad news for IMO preparations... The question is how long the refineries remain down."

The new IMO 2020 rules, aimed at reducing air pollution in seagoing vessels, will require ships globally to use fuels with a sulfur content below 0.5%, down from the current 3.5%, and are expected to tighten supplies of distillates, including diesel.

"The absence of Saudi crude is expected to be a problem in 4-6 weeks from now. If there is a longer-term impairment to the production of barrels, it could run into the IMO framework and it will take the market some time to sort itself out," cautions Stephen George, chief economist at energy consultancy KBC.

