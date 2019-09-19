NY Fed announces fourth overnight repo operation

Apparently the repo market hasn't calmed down enough for the Fed's taste.

The New York Fed will conduct another overnight repurchase operation, its fourth in as many days, tomorrow morning from 8:15 AM to 8:30 AM to help maintain the federal funds rate within the target range of 1.75%-2.00%.

Again it will be conducted with primary dealers for up to an aggregate amount of $75B.

At this morning's operation, the NY Fed took up $75B of Treasurys and securities after $83.9B of securities were submitted.

