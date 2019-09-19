California Resources selling off; may be meeting with restructuring advisors

California Resources Corp. (CRC -29.6% ) has plunged by as much as 34% since roughly 2 p.m. ET, apparently linked to vague speculation that the company has met with restructuring advisors, according to Briefing.com.

Trading volume is triple normal levels, with 11M shares changing hands vs. the typical 3.9M, and options activity has spiked over the last hour, with put volume now more than tripling its daily average at 16.5K shares vs. 4.9K.

Energy investors are on edge following the implosion of McDermott, whose shares have collapsed ~75% on reports it had hired turnaround advisors.