Dominion unveils plan for largest U.S. offshore wind project

Dominion Energy (D +1.1% ) says it plans to build the largest U.S. offshore wind farm, a 220-turbine installation off the coast of Virginia that would power 650K homes at peak wind.

Dominion says the $7.8B project would deliver 880 MW of energy by 2024 and 2,600 MW by 2026.

If approved, the project would be located in 112,800 acres the company is leasing from the U.S. government 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach, Va.

Dominion hopes to begin ocean survey work next year and submit a construction and operations plan in 2022.

Dominion says the project is part of its aggressive pursuit of a clean energy future anchored by a 55% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030.