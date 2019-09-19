FreightCar America unveils new JV in Mexico

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) announces the formation of a joint venture with Fabricaciones y Servicios de México to manufacture railcars in Castaños, Mexico.

FreightCar says the partnership will help the company substantially reposition its manufacturing footprint to include its state-of-the-art Muscle Shoals factory and the new factory in Castaños. The new factory is under construction and expected to start producing railcars in the middle part of 2020.

FreightCar and Fasemex will share profits and losses of the joint venture on a 50-50 basis.

FreightCar is committing $25 to the joint venture over the next several years through a combination of assets and cash.

