WDC +2% on storage systems exit

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its IntelliFlash business to DDN. Financial terms weren't disclosed, and the deal is expected to close later this year.

In addition, WDC and DDN expand their existing partnership with a multiyear sourcing agreement that will have DDN increasing its purchase of Western Digital's HDD and SSD storage devices.

The announcement is part of WDC's strategic exit from storage systems, which includes IntelliFlash and ActiveScale. The company is pursuing strategic options for ActiveScale.