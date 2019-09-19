Gasoline surges as flooding creates havoc in Texas

Gasoline futures rallied amid reports of massive flooding in Texas, leading to concerns of a slowdown in refining activity and lower demand for crude oil.

October gasoline futures (NYSEARCA:UGA) settled +2.6% to $1.7007/gal, while front-month crude oil futures finished flat at $58.13/bbl after reaching as high as $59.54/bbl.

The Sabine Ship Channel, a major Texas waterway for transporting crude oil and natural gas, was closed early today because of flooding from Tropical Storm Imelda.

The flooding also forced Exxon to shut down units at its Beaumont, Tex., petrochemical plant, and the company reportedly was preparing to shut its Beaumont oil refinery.

Shutdowns would lead to lost power demand and lower crude runs, says Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at Price Futures Group.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, DTO, OILU, USL, USOU, OILD, WTIU, USOI, OLO, OILK, SZO, USOD, OLEM, WTID, OILX