Scholastic +8.6% as off-season results improve

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) is up 8.6% after hours after showing growth on top and bottom lines in its fiscal Q1 earnings report.

Revenues rose 6.5% to $232.6M and beat (one estimate), while it trimmed its net loss slightly, to $58.5M from a year-ago loss of $61.3M. The company usually reports a loss in the quarter, when school's not in session.

Revenue by segment: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, $109.6M (up 15%); Education, $48.4M (up 1%); International, $74.6M (flat).

Net cash used in operating activities was $97.6M, vs. a year-ago use of $89M. Free cash use was $118.5M, vs. a year-ago use of $125.9M (6% improvement).

Cash and equivalents exceeded total debt by $186.4M, vs. a year-ago net cash position of $254.1M, due to planned capital spending on technology investments along with seasonal school season prep.

It's affirming its fiscal 2020 outlook for revenues of $1.67B-$1.7B and EBITDA of $140M-$160M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

