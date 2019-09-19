Stocks finish flat in lackluster session

Early gains fizzled out as stocks ended little changed on light volume, weighed by relative weakness in cyclical sectors.

Sentiment may have been dampened by reports reflecting a pessimistic tone from today's resumption of in-person U.S.-China trade talks, or possibly from the New York Fed's injection of another $75B into money markets to improve liquidity in the overnight repo market, with another operation reportedly scheduled for tomorrow.

Microsoft provided some support for the broader market after announcing a $40B stock buyback program and raising its quarterly dividend by 11%, lifting shares to a new all-time high,the S&P 500 utilities sector (+0.4%) nearly set a new record high, while the health care group (+0.5%) enjoyed a rare outperformance.

The rest of the market was sluggish, however, with industrials (-0.5%), financials (-0.4%) and energy (-0.4%) among today's laggards.

U.S. Treasury prices edged higher, pushing the both the two-year and 10-year yields down a basis point to 1.74% and 1.77%, respectively; WTI October crude oil finished flat at $58.13/bbl.