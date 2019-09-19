Scripps closes on eight stations from Nexstar deal

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) has closed an acquisition of eight TV states in seven markets.

Those stations are divested from Nexstar Media Group's acquisition deal for Tribune Media.

The deal grows Scripps' footprint to 60 stations in 42 markets, making it the No. 4 independent broadcaster, reaching 31% of U.S. TV households. It deepens the company's presence in Arizona, Florida, Michigan and New York (including its first stations in the New York City DMA and in Virginia and Utah).

Scripps now expects 2020 free cash flow to reach $225M-$250M.