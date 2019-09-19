MMA Capital reports $125M credit pact, stock repurchase program

MMA Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:MMAC) enters into a credit agreement that establishes a $125M revolving credit facility.

MMA's board also authorizes the repurchase of up to 100,000 shares of the company's common stock at market prices up to the company's most recently reported diluted common shareholders' equity per share, which is currently $36.46, as reflected in the company's quarterly report for the period ended June 30, 2019.

Under the secured credit facility, $70M has been committed and $30M has been advanced as of the initial closing.

The committed amount may be increased up to the full amount of the facility after the initial closing upon the joinder of additional lenders and may be further expanded by up to an additional $50M with the agreement of the lenders.

The credit agreement has a floating interest rate of LIBOR plus 2.75%, payable monthly in arrears and matures in 36 months, subject to one twelve-month extension at the company's option.