Enersys (NYSE:ENS) agrees to acquire NorthStar Battery Co. from Altor Fund II for an undisclosed sum.
ENS says NorthStar manufactures and distributes batteries nearest in design and performance to its own TPPL products.
The acquired companies generated $157M in revenue and $14M in adjusted EBITDA for the 12 months ended Aug. 31.
ENS closed -1.5% in today's trade after saying a fire that broke out in the battery formation area of its Richmond, Ky., production facility will result in significant property damage and some amount of business interruption.