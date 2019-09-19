SMTC exiting China, updates outlook

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) plans to exit China with the wind-down starting when a regional lease expires in December 2019.

The company cites customer concerns about tariffs and other macro issues, noting that China accounted for 5.3% of SMTC's revenue in H1 and is expected to finish the full year down 30% Y/Y. Continued contraction in FY20 would lead to negative operating margins from the China site.

SMTC expects to record related charges of $5.4-5.8M, which will mostly be incurred in the rest of Q3 and Q4. The net cash associated with the wind-down isn't expected to exceed $1.5M.

The company updates its FY19 outlook to $354-362M in revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $25-26M.