Y-mAbs inks new research agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) has executed a new agreement with cancer center Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) covering certain research projects over the next five years. Per the agreement, the company will have a non-exclusive, non-commercial, non-transferable, royalty-free license to any invention or discovery developed by MSK within the scope of the contract.
It also has a first option to negotiate an exclusive or non-exclusive commercial license to inventions by MSK as well as a first option to negotiate an exclusive license to inventions jointly developed by the parties.
The agreement will be in effect until September 13, 2024. Financial terms are not disclosed.
