Tegna closes on $740M station buy in Nexstar divestment

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) has closed on its purchase of 11 local TV stations, an offshoot of Nexstar's acquisition of Tribune Media.

The transaction comes to $740M in cash, and brings Tegna's portfolio to 62 television stations across 51 markets, reaching more than 38% of U.S. TV households.

It's expected to be EPS accretive within one year, and immediately accretive to free cash flow per share.

Tegna leverage is now about 4.9x; going forward, free cash flow will be used to cut debt, bringing leverage down to about 4.1x by the end of 2020.

It's also suspending share repurchases through the end of 2020 in the effort.