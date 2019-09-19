TC Energy shuts major pipeline as flooding disrupts Texas terminals

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) shut its 750K bbl/day Marketlink oil pipeline from Cushing, Okla., to Nederland, Tex., due to flooding from Tropical Storm Imelda, and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shut operations at its Beaumont Terminal in Nederland as a safety precaution against flooding, Reuters reports.
The Marketlink closure weakened prices at the Cushing storage hub, with front-month U.S. crude futures widening to as much as a $0.10/bbl discount to the second month, on expectations of a backup of Cushing barrels.
Heavy rains also reportedly caused a power outage that briefly halted Energy Transfer's (NYSE:ET) Nederland terminal, according to the report.
Exxon shut its 369K bbl/day Beaumont, Tex., crude oil refinery due to flooding, according to an earlier report, and other refineries in southeast Texas also cut back production.
