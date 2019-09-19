Tallgrass DJ Basin pipeline projects OK'd by U.S. regulator

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approves Tallgrass Energy's (NYSE:TGE) Cheyenne Connector and Cheyenne Hub Enhancement projects in Colorado.

The projects would provide 600M cf/day of new outlet capacity for production from the DJ Basin into Cheyenne Hub and access onto the Rockies Express Pipeline for delivery to the Midwest.

Cheyenne Connector is fully subscribed by Occidental Petroleum and DCP Midstream at 300M cf/day each for 10 years, and would allow DJ production to gain access for the first time to REX, the main Rockies-to-Midwest transportation corridor.

The departure of Democrat Cheryl LaFleur at the end of August left FERC with two Republicans and only one Democrat, potentially clearing the way for more project approvals.