Westwater Resources soars on graphite procurement deal

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) jumped 22% in today's trade after announcing a long-term agreement to purchase high-purity, natural flake graphite concentrate for its planned advanced battery materials processing facility at the Coosa project in Alabama.

WWR says the deal will enable it to source graphite without waiting for the Coosa mine to be permitted.

WWR says the contract is with "an internationally known company that utilizes environmentally sound mining practices and that has demonstrated a reliable and long-term source of high-quality natural flake graphite concentrate."