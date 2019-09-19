Etsy +1.6% as RBC boosts to Outperform
Sep. 19, 2019 6:26 PM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY)ETSYBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is up 1.6% postmarket after an upgrade at RBC Capital Markets, to Outperform from Sector Perform.
- The company's like to beat the Street in fiscal 2020 and 2021, the firm says, thanks to positive effects from initiatives like a free shipping offer, a new advertising push and its acquisition of marketplace Reverb.
- RBC raised its price target to $68 from $63, implying 15.1% upside.
- Sell-side analysts rate it Outperform on average, and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish; it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.