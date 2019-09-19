Iron ore, coking coal prices plunge

  • Benchmark iron ore prices tumbled today amid renewed doubts about Chinese economic stimulus, while coking coal prices plunged on oversupply and government imposed import restrictions.
  • Dalian iron ore futures fell 4.6% at 638 yuan (slightly below $90/mt) and Shanghai rebar - the world's most traded steel contract - lost more than 3%.
  • The Australian export price of metallurgical coal sank 7% to $122.50/mt, nearly $70 lower than at the start of the year.
  • Chinese iron ore imports are on path to reach a new record in 2019, with annualized shipments running at 1.12B metric tons, despite the drop in production following January's deadly tailings dam burst in Brazil.
  • The government's stricter import quotas and customs procedures were intended to shore up local coal miners but have had little impact so far.
  • Meanwhile, China imported 220M mt of coal (steam and coking coal) during the first eight months of the year, compared to 280M mt for all of 2018.
  • Related tickers include RIO, BHP, VALE, CLF, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY
