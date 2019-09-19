Duke to seek 20-year license extensions for Carolina nuclear units

Duke Energy (DUK +0.2% ) says it will ask to renew operating licenses for its entire fleet of 11 nuclear reactors at six sites in North and South Carolina for another 20 years, extending their operations into the 2050s in an effort to continue to cut carbon emissions.

DUK plans to submit its first renewal application for the three-unit 2,500 MW Oconee station in Seneca, S.C. - its largest nuclear station - in 2021, followed by its other nuclear facilities.

DUK says keeping its nuclear fleet operating is key to achieving its aggressive carbon reduction goals of at least 50% by 2030 and net-zero by 2050.