Nat gas futures fall nearly 4% after big storage build

U.S. natural gas futures posted the biggest daily percentage drop since mid-July, settling -3.8% to $2.538/MMBtu, following a bigger than expected storage build and forecasts for less cooling demand next week.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported utilities added a greater than expected 84B cf of gas to storage, raising stockpiles to 3.1T cf, still 2.4% below the five-year average of 3.178T cf for this time of year.

But with production near a record high, analysts believe stockpiles should reach a near-normal 3.7T cf by the end of the summer injection season on Oct. 31.

Prices had been rising over the past two weeks as warmer weather boosted air conditioning demand and power generators burned more gas than usual.

But traders note warmer than normal weather in late September is a lot cooler than in the summer, and continued warmer weather would reduce the need for heat, which could hurt gas demand.

