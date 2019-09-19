Enterprise Products plans expansion of Acadian gas system

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD -0.9% ) says it plans to expand and extend its Acadian pipeline system to deliver natural gas from the Haynesville shale in southern Louisiana to Gulf Coast liquefaction plants.

EPD says the project will include construction of an 80-mile pipeline starting near Cheneyville, La., on EPD's Acadian Haynesville Extension to third party interconnects near Gillis, La., and add horsepower at its Mansfield compressor station.

When completed, the full project will increase capacity on the 1,300-mile Acadian system to 2.1B cf/day from 1.8B cf/day; service is expected to begin in mid-2021.