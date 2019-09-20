Eighth death in U.S. linked to vaping

Another person has died from a vaping-related lung disease, bringing the nationwide death toll to eight.

The Missouri man's lungs were unable to provide enough gas exchange, leading to heart failure and near cardiac arrest (he later died from acute respiratory distress syndrome).

Vaping-related illnesses have so far sickened 530 people, according to the CDC, with more than half of those patients under the age of 25.

