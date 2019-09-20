Efforts to improve rare earth supply

President Trump and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison are set to release a plan today aimed at securing the supply of rare earth minerals amid concerns grow that China could cut off shipments of the treasured commodities.

Rare earths are a group of 17 chemical elements used in everything from high-tech consumer electronics to military equipment.

Australia contains only 2.8% of the world's rare earth reserves, but accounts for more than half of the new projects in the global pipeline.

