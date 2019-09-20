Shareholders on the line in rival PG&E bankruptcy plan

Bondholders battling with shareholders for control of bankrupt PG&E (NYSE:PCG) have teamed up with wildfire victims to present a new $24B reorganization plan for the San Francisco-based utility giant.

That's billions of dollars more than PG&E has offered to victims in some of the most destructive fires in California history, which are seeking to end the company's exclusive right to pursue its own reorganization plan.

The joint proposal would virtually wipe out current shareholders. PG&E's plan would allow them to keep their stock and pay wildfire victims less than they're demanding.