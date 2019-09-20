InspireMD prices equity offering

InspireMD (NYSEMKT:NSPR) prices its public offering of 2.78M units at $1.80/unit for gross proceeds of $5M.
Each unit is comprised of one common share and one Series E warrant.
Each warrant is entitled to purchase one common share at $1.80/share.
The greenshoe option is for another 0.417M common shares and/or 0.417M Series E warrants.
Closing date is September 24.
Net proceeds will be used for research and development, capital expenditures, working capital, sales and marketing and other general corporate purposes.
NSPR -23.9% premarket to $1.98
Source: Press Release
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox