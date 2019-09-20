InspireMD prices equity offering

InspireMD (NYSEMKT:NSPR) prices its public offering of 2.78M units at $1.80/unit for gross proceeds of $5M.

Each unit is comprised of one common share and one Series E warrant.

Each warrant is entitled to purchase one common share at $1.80/share.

The greenshoe option is for another 0.417M common shares and/or 0.417M Series E warrants.

Closing date is September 24.

Net proceeds will be used for research and development, capital expenditures, working capital, sales and marketing and other general corporate purposes.

NSPR -23.9% premarket to $1.98

