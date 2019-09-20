Mercer International prices $200M of 7.375% senior notes

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) has priced its previously announced offering of $200M of 7.375% senior notes due January 15, 2025 at 102.75% of their principal amount, plus accrued interest from July 15, 2019, for a yield to worst of 6.435%.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used to redeem $100M iof the Company's 7.750% Senior Notes due 2022 and for general corporate purposes.

