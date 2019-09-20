Futures point to slightly higher open

The U.S. is temporarily exempting more than 400 types of Chinese products - like Christmas lights, plastic straws and printed circuit boards - from tariffs, according to documents set to be published today by the U.S. Trade Representative.

The exemptions stem from more than 1,100 exclusion requests made by American companies and other entities, with the move keeping U.S. stock futures in the green, but not by much ( up 0.2% ).

More economic stimulus? China overnight cut its new one-year benchmark lending rate for the second month in a row, taking a more accommodative stance due to the U.S.-Sino trade war.