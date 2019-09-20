NextEra Energy Partners prices $500M of 3.875% senior unsecured notes due 2026

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) has priced its previously announced private offering of $500M of 3.875% senior unsecured notes due Oct. 15, 2026 to be issued by its direct subsidiary, NextEra Energy Operating Partners, LP.

The offering is expected to close on Sept. 23 and the notes will pay interest semi-annually.

The net proceeds from the notes offering will be ~$493.8M, which will be added to to NEP OpCo's general funds.

NEP OpCo expects to use its general funds for general partnership purposes or may temporarily invest any proceeds not immediately used for these purposes in short-term instruments.