StoneMor Partners L.P. replaces CFO, eliminates COO position

Jeffrey DiGiovanni has been appointed as CFO of StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) in the place of Garry Herdler.

Garry Herdler will transition to a consulting role through the end of the year and focus exclusively on cost reductions and productivity improvements.

The company will eliminate the position of COO as a part of cost-cutting measure. As a result, Jim Ford will depart to pursue other interests.

“These actions are aligned with our turnaround plan as we continue to execute on progressing our core initiatives of reducing costs and improving sales and operational efficiency”, commented President and Chief Executive Officer, Joe Redling.

Source: Press Release