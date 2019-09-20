JMP Group prices senior notes due 2029

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) has priced an underwritten public offering of $36M of 6.875% senior notes due September 30, 2029.

Net proceeds are expected to be ~$34.9M and a portion of it is intended to be used to redeem up to all of the outstanding 8.00% senior notes due 2023 of its wholly owned subsidiary, JMP Group Inc. and the remainder, if any, will be used for general corporate purposes.

The notes will bear interest at a rate of 6.875% per year, payable quarterly on March 30, June 30, September 30 and December 30 of each year, beginning on December 30, 2019.

The offering is expected to close on September 26.

