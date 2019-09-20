GM strike likely to continue into weekend

Officials from the United Auto Workers Union are saying talks with General Motors (NYSE:GM) aimed at ending a four-day nationwide strike are likely to extend into the weekend.
The walkout of 48,000 UAW members has rippled through GM's supply chain, triggering temporary layoffs at its assembly plant in Oshawa, Ontario, as well as the carmaker shifting healthcare insurance costs to the UAW.
GM shares are off 0.3% premarket to $37.68/share on the news, extending the stock's decline since the strike action began last week to around 3%.
