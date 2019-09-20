Visa doubles its B2B cross-border payment network, adds Infosys as partner

Visa (NYSE:V) B2B Connect, its non-card-based network that enables business-to-business cross-border payments, doubles its reach -- from 30 global trade corridors at its launch in June 2019 to 62, and aims to expand to more than 100 countries in 2020.

In addition, Infosys (NYSE:INFY), a leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, is integrating with the Visa B2B Connect network.

Through this new connection, participating financial institutions worldwide can quickly and securely process corporate cross-border payments globally through Visa B2B Connect, Visa says.

Participating clients can also connect to the network through Bottomline and FIS, Visa's previously announced hub partners.