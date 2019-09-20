Visa doubles its B2B cross-border payment network, adds Infosys as partner

Visa (NYSE:V) B2B Connect, its non-card-based network that enables business-to-business cross-border payments, doubles its reach -- from 30 global trade corridors at its launch in June 2019 to 62, and aims to expand to more than 100 countries in 2020.
In addition, Infosys (NYSE:INFY), a leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, is integrating with the Visa B2B Connect network.
Through this new connection, participating financial institutions worldwide can quickly and securely process corporate cross-border payments globally through Visa B2B Connect, Visa says.
Participating clients can also connect to the network through Bottomline and FIS, Visa's previously announced hub partners.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox