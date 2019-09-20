Blackstone buys five hotel businesses in Greece for $197M

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Real Estate Partners Europe agrees to acquire five Greek hotel businesses from the Louis Group at a total enterprise value of €178.6M ($197.1M).

The five hotel businesses, with a total of 1,464 hotel rooms, are located in the Greek Islands with two in Corfu, two in Zante, and one in Crete.

The hotels will continue to be operated by Louis Group under the management of HIP, a hospitality company owned by funds managed by Blackstone.

Through HIP, Blackstone will invest meaningful capital to renovate and reposition these hotels.